Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACLS opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

