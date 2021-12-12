Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $207,000.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of ACLS opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.49.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $102,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.