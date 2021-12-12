Insider Buying: UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) Insider Acquires 149,722 Shares of Stock

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS) insider Graham Screawn bought 149,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £293,455.12 ($389,146.16).

Graham Screawn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Graham Screawn sold 6,558 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.36), for a total value of £11,673.24 ($15,479.70).

On Wednesday, November 17th, Graham Screawn sold 18,914 shares of UP Global Sourcing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.78), for a total value of £39,719.40 ($52,671.26).

Shares of UPGS stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £169.69 million and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 205.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.38. UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95.05 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 238 ($3.16).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from UP Global Sourcing’s previous dividend of $1.69. UP Global Sourcing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

