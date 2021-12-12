Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Simon X. Benito bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DURECT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 330.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DURECT by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

