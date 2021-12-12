Insider Buying: BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($67,605.63).

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

