Inotiv’s (NOTV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NOTV stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $769.10 million, a PE ratio of -120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. Inotiv has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

