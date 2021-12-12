Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 4% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $39.94. 293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inhibrx by 135.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 221.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

