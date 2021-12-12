Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at about $165,098,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $62.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

