ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201,849 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of ING Groep worth $672,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.5% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 123,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 28.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 111.0% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 65,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 34,286 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

