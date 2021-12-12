Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,850 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.