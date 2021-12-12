Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $539.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.32. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $363.61 and a 12 month high of $551.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

