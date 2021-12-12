Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 585 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.19 and a 200-day moving average of $266.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

