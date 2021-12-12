Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $282,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Stryker were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Stryker stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

