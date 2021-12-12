Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $126,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $135.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $109.46 and a 52-week high of $142.03.

