Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of IMVT opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $882.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

