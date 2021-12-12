IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.59

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.59 and traded as high as $36.50. IKONICS shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 48,680 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IKONICS by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in IKONICS during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.