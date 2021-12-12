IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$57.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.14.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

IGM traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.57. 302,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.43 and a 1 year high of C$51.68.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.4100002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.25%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

