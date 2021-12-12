IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGIFF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.7951 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

