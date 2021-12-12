IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX opened at $607.90 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.82 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.