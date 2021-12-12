Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,259.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $6,259.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00057673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,017.98 or 0.08061480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00079545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,871.29 or 1.00059459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00056265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

