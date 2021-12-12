ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.14 or 0.08085450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,513.96 or 0.99608924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002761 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

