iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $86.72 Average PT from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.72.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAFNF shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

