I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.14.

I-Mab stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01. I-Mab has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $85.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

