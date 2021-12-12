Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,177 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $334,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

