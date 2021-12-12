Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 425 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.37.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

