Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $517,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.