Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,631 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.