Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTHT shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,164,000 after purchasing an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 91,738 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.31. 1,497,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,599. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

