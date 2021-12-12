HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 57,660 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $28,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 295,385 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 286,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in HP by 22.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

