Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 61,616 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

