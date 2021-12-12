Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) One Day Volume Tops $3.89 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $48.12 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.