Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

