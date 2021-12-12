Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.
Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $50.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.