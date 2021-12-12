Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to post $14.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.64 million and the highest is $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $55.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.58 million to $57.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $59.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $61.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,776. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

