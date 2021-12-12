Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Honeywell International posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $209.81 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

