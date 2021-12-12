Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. Hill-Rom reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $137.62. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $156.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

