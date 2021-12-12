HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 200 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

