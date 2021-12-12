HighTower Trust Services LTA Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,012,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

