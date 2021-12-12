HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 344 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

