HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HPK stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

