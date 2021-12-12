Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.18.

Shares of ENPH opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

