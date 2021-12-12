Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 32,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.