Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.