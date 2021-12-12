Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,549 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

NYSE GE opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

