Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 447,812 shares of company stock worth $18,248,941. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIX stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

