High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) vs. Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Head-To-Head Analysis

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares High Tide and Yunji’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52% Yunji -0.13% 3.93% 2.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Yunji’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.06) -92.83 Yunji $847.55 million 0.16 -$22.43 million ($0.01) -64.98

High Tide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yunji. High Tide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yunji, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for High Tide and Yunji, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 1 3 0 2.75 Yunji 0 0 0 0 N/A

High Tide presently has a consensus target price of $13.31, indicating a potential upside of 139.00%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Yunji.

Summary

Yunji beats High Tide on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Yunji

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

