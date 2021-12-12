HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,903,000 after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,719.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.