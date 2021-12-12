HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.33 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,650 shares of company stock worth $645,558. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

