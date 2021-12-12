HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCI. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HCI Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HCI Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HCI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

HCI stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. HCI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.