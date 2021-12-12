HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 14th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HEXO stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.
