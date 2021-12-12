Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 88.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,421 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.68 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

