Herbert C. Buie Buys 510 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $21,287.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $45.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

